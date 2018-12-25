Notwithstanding the extravagance that often mark Christmas, the spiritual ethos of Christ’s fundamental purpose of salvation must remain paramount.

Adeze Ojukwu

For many Nigerians this year’s Christmas celebration would, again, be anything but merry. Nigerians, in recent years, have had the misfortune of marking the yuletide, with tragedies arising from terrorist attacks, as well as the anguish of fuel scarcity, robberies and prohibitive market prices.

This year seems worse, with spate of killings and violence across the country. These persistent adversities, as well as the recent massacre of Nigerian soldiers have, once more, cast a gloomy shadow over this year’s yuletide. The Metele killings and previous bombardments of military bases are major indicators of the nation’s calamitous condition.

Yet the days ahead seem even more dangerous, with fear that Boko Haram and their ilk, may attack soft targets during the holidays. Since the civil war, never has the country witnessed this level of carnage and destruction of property. Many affected communities are yet to recover from these gruesome invasions, which engulfed Benue, and later spread to Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara and Southern States.

Cumulatively, the consequence of widespread violence is worsening underdevelopment, as more citizens are simply hungry and deprived of basic amenities, with no discernible signs of sustainable relief, beyond few disputable programmes. Many of these schemes, have been thrashed by economic experts, due to inherent inconsistencies.

Beyond the nation’s dismal demographic profile, sundry surveys show that most people, subsist on less than one dollar a day and can ill afford decent meals, in this cheery time. Costs of transportation, rice, garri, yam, beans, poultry, livestock and essential goods and services, have skyrocketed as usual, due to failure of relevant government agencies to combat inflationary measures, often precipitated by the festivity.