The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) has commiserated with its Grand Patron, President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a letter signed by the President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Habu Gumel, said: “The late chief of staff will no doubt be remembered for his diligence and resolute commitment to nation building.

“He was a man of integrity and hard work, who was loyal to His Excellency. His death has surely left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“On behalf of the patrons, members of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, we commiserate with Mr. President, the Federal Government, Borno State Government and his immediate family on the sad and irreparable loss,” the statement read.