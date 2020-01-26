Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group of Northern youths under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly yesterday berated the Supreme Court on its judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodima as Imo State governor.

The apex court had on January 14, nullified the election of Ihedioha as Imo governor and declared Uzodinma as the winner of the March 19, 2019, governorship election, which action has elicited mixed feelings.

To show its opposition to the ruling, the group through its clerk, Desmond Minakaro, threw its weight behind the recent protest embarked upon by main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the apex court ruling in Imo.

According to Minakaro, “it has become pertinent to speak against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling on all the governorship cases after the inglorious verdict on Imo State.

“While we still maintain our standpoint on the fact that we totally reject the Imo ruling, we find it a solemn duty to congratulate all the governors who won their cases at the apex court.

“Let it be on record that, the Arewa Youth Assembly fully supported the protests across the country organised by the PDP in the wake of the judgment in the Imo governorship tussle which saw the ouster of Emeka Ihedioha and the elevation of Hope Uzodima.

“In fact, we feel these protests which occurred throughout the Federation is instrumental to making the Supreme Court to have a rethink by dispensing justice properly.”

The group also commended the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus for championing the peaceful protest to register their position on the judgment.

“The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Prince Uche Secondus has demonstrated an uncommon act of brevity in leading these protests which compelled the Supreme Court to do the right thing in the subsequent pending cases.

“To this effect, the Arewa Youth Assembly deems it fit to congratulate Uche Secondus and to urge him to sustain the tempo by constituting an entrenched defiance in the face of glaring act of judicial manipulation in our country,” the group added.