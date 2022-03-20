From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two concerned groups, Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023 and the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023 have jointly called on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to contest for presidency in 2023.

The groups while making the call in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, at the weekend, expressed the assurance that with Emefiele in the saddle, the country would become great again.

Speaking during the event, Director General, Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023, Malam Ibrahim Bature, particularly recalled the various interventions of the CBN in the agriculture sector in Benue State and the northern region at large.

His words: “We the progressive Northern Nigerian Youth are begging Dr. Godwin Emefiele to please as matter of urgency declare to run for President of Nigeria 2023. This call became necessary due to the fact that we want our economy, especially agriculture, to be improved,” Danlami stated.

On his part, the spokesperson of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023 group, Aliyu Sani commended the massive support the CBN under the leadership of Dr. Emefiele had given to the agricultural sector.

“Throughout the history of Nigeria, there has never been any time that investment was made into agriculture like the present time under the watch of Dr Godwin Emefiele. And because 70 per cent of the population is employed in the agricultural sector, economic growth will be almost impossible to achieve without developing the sector and that is the focus and target of Dr. Godwin Emefiele,” he said.

