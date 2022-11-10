From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

In a bid to maintain peace during the flag off of its Presidential Campaign in Aba, Abia State, the State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP), held a meeting Wednesday, with the State Police authorities led by the Commissioner of Police.

It was gathered that the meeting became necessary, in view of the State Government’s ban on use of public school playgrounds for political party rallies.

In a letter signed by the State Chairman, Hon Ceekay Igara, LP, assured the police of maintenance of peace and good conduct during the rally that will hold today, at Ngwa High School, Abayi in Osisioma Council Area.

It reads: “Sequel to our meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Abia Command, on Wednesday, the Labour Party, has resolved to maintain peace and good conduct during the duration of it’s Presidential Campaign Rally at Ngwa High School.

Meanwhile, the Aba Ngwa North Diocese of the Anglican Church, has urged the party members not to fear, but to conduct today’s rally with confidence.

A top official of the Church who claimed to be the school’s administrator, said issues of worry expressed by the government over the use of Ngwa High School field, had been taken care of, as the students and their teachers are on mid term holidays at present.

Abia government had earlier said holding election campaigns in school playgrounds will frustrate academic activities.