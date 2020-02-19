For the Valentine’s Day of 2020, TECNO focused on intending couples with a fixed wedding date who were asked to share their love story on the smartphone brand’s social media platforms.

The aim was to sponsor a lucky couple’s wedding reception to the tune of N1.5m.

Rather than just pick a winner straight off social media, TECNO chose 4 couples, lodged them in Radisson Hotel, and gave them different romantic experiences that brought bright and permanent smiles on their faces for days. They were transported to a Thai restaurant and to the cinemas with a lovely luxurious bus, courtesy Coscharis Motors.

The Spokesperson of Coscharis Motors, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, paid the couples a visit while they were having lunch on their first day around, and even gave them snippets of advice on the conjugal journey they are all about to embark on.

To decide who the winning couple will be, they had a session of games where the couples had so much fun, they literally forgot that they were playing for N1.5m.

At the end, Tobi Odebode and Patrick Nwafor won by the points they amassed from the games.

Earlier in 2018 Valentine’s Day, TECNO called for entries from Nigerians to suggest who they would love to give a lovely, romantic surprise and why. Three entries were randomly picked.

TECNO teamed up with these three people to plan when and where will be perfect for their loved ones to be surprised on Valentine’s Day.

These loved ones were all at very different locations, but TECNO meticulously reached all three of them and serenaded them with lovely saxophone renditions. TECNO also went along with gift bags and bottles of wine. We can’t even begin to describe how pleasantly surprised they all were. All thanks to TECNO, they will never forget the Valentine’s Day of 2018.

The year after, TECNO raised the bar several notches higher. Four couples were given a weekend romantic getaway. They were all lodged at the Radisson Hotel and through the weekend, they had the best experience of their lives.