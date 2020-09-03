Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, have lauded the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his achievements, noting that the state has witnessed significant growth and development under his leadership.

During a PDP rally at Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Okowa and Obi both testified to what they described as visible development recorded under Obaseki for the last 4 years and further called for his re-election come September 19, 2020.

Okowa noted that Obaseki had sound economic knowledge capable of moving the state higher in economic growth. He stated also, that Obaseki, from his wealth of knowledge, always contributed progressively to economic issues at Governors Forum and Economic Council, for the progress of the state and the country at large.

For his part, Obi praised Obaseki’s performance in the critical areas of development; education, health and reduction of poverty, which he said was a result of a healthy partnership between the governor and the private sector. Obi hoped that Obaseki’s re-election would bring more growth and development in the state.

Reacting to their speeches, Obaseki appreciated Okowa who he described as a brother and friend, and Obi, who he said he looked up to as a political mentor. Obaseki maintained that Edo and Delta states, both formed a big Bendel Family and as such were inseparable.

Obaseki further asserted that he admired Obi’s style of politics and stated that Obi was already very successful in the private sector before going into politics where he used his knowledge, experience and resources to contribute to society. He said that Obi’s achievement as Anambra State Governor still stood as reference point of accountable governance in the country.