Almost six months after her lavish traditional engagement to Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Kusenla 111, the Elegushi of Ikateland, Northern beauty and fresh queen, Olori Hadiza Yakassai-Elegushi, has finally stepped into her husband’s palace in style. While it took the queen a while to come to her new matrimonial home, when she finally did, it’s was auspicious and with fanfare. The Kano native tied the knots to become the second wife of Lagos young, handsome and wealthy monarch amidst pomp, middle of the year, in the ancient city of Kano and the ceremony has been described as one of the most exciting traditional nuptials of the year in the city.

Despite the rumour of intense displeasure by the first wife, Olori Sekinat Aramide —she has been Oba Elegushi’s college sweetheart from way back— on her husband’s decision to bring in another woman, people had however expected that soon after all the nuptial ceremonies had ended, the new queen would move in to her matrimonial home, but alas that didn’t happen immediately. This thus provoked another round of tales about the potency of authority of the monarch over his matrimonial affairs. However, penultimate week, that was finally laid to rest as the younger Olori visited her ‘matrimonial home’ for the very for first time. It was during the classy 10th year remembrance ceremony for the monarch’s late dad, Oba Yekinni Elegushi at the palace in Ikateland, Lagos. That event was historic because it afforded the Oba Elegushi’s two beautiful and stylish wives —Sekinat and Hadiza— to meet under their husband’s roof and be introduced to each other.

She was said to have made her appearance at the palace with an entourage made up of her friends. At the party, she looked stylish in a unique hand-cut lace, matched with the pink gele which the Elegushi siblings and their wives rocked. She adorned it with a unique long purple diamond. She had her friends who were all rocking studded gold jewelries and sat at a very conspicuous location where they chatted freely.

The older Olori —Sekinat— seemed prepared for her junior’s homecoming as palace source said her husband had informed her of every arrangement before Hadiza’s arrival at the palace. The beautiful and ever-stylish Queen maturely took it all in her stride.