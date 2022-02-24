Commissioner of Police, Ondo State, Mr Adeyemi Oyediran, has warned his officers and men to be ready to face the challenges of eliminating criminals terrorising residents: “We just rounded up 20 suspected hoodlums.

“My coming to Ondo State is to flush out criminals including kidnappers and armed robbers who have created havoc in the state. Ihave instructed my officers to imbibe the spirit of community policing as outlined by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Baba Alkali.

“I have also solicited the support of the public to assist the police by providing useful information, which will help in the fight against criminals.

“I have warned my officers to shun corruption earn public confidence.

I told them not to threaten the civil populace or extort them but must always assure the public that police are their friends.

“Police operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers operating Owo axis, Ore/Benin Expressway and Ondo axis. We interrogated them and they confessed to their crime. We recovered arms and ammunition from them.

“Also, 10 suspected cultists and kidnappers were arrested at various locations and in different institutions.

“They belong to Eiye, Axes and the Greenlader confraternities. We have charged them to court.

“Police operatives foiled several attempted kidnappings. We gave them serious chase out of the state. They are still under investigation. We need the support of the public to always give us vital information and assistance from other sister security agencies.”