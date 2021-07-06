Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has called on the party members, especially his co-contestants, to come together and work for the victory of the party.

He made the call yesterday in Nnewi during his post-primary election ‘Thank You Tour’ of the senatorial zones in the state, during which he met with the statutory delegates of the party, stakeholders and his supporters.

He said he needed to meet with the delegates, who according to him, worked diligently in the election process, but could not participate in the primary election due to the party’s last minute decision.

“You’re the people that laboured for the party. We are here to meet with you, even though you did not vote; but you laboured for the party. We need to appreciate you because we still need you both for the main election in November and for the growth of the party. Without you, we cannot win the main election; so, we need to energize you properly.

“There are some of the delegates that were not with me before now. So, as the former aspirants are uniting to win the governorship election, we also need to unite the delegates, who are very important members of the party, so that we can form a formidable family,” Ozigbo said.

He commended the stakeholders and the leadership of the party, especially the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, who served as Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, for conducting what he called a very credible primary.

He said: “For the first time, there was no petition after the PDP primary. For the first time, co-aspirants hugged me after the primary election. With unity, we’re going to get victory at the end of the day.” He promised that if given the mandate to govern the state, he would provide a leadership that would set a standard in Nigeria.

