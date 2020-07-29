Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has inaugurated the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Kaduna Emergency Communication Centre (ECC), alongside five information technology projects by other agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The NCC’s ECC project, which makes it possible for people of Kaduna and environs to dial the 112 emergency number to get help during emergencies from appropriate emergency response agencies, is aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s agenda of enhancing security of life and property in the country.

NCC had built the ECC in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, 19 of which are operational with Emergency Number 112 fully activated, while efforts are ongoing to extend it to other states.

The minister also launched the Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC) in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund of the NCC. Three other projects by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) are IT community centre in Katsina and IT hubs each in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Main Campus, Kaduna, and University of Lagos were also opened.

The sixth project commissioned was the opening of Nigeria Communication Satellite’s North-West regional office in Kaduna.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the projects, which took place at the NCC’s Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora District, Abuja, attended by all heads of agencies under the ministry, Pantami said the projects were all connected to the country’s digital economy drive, as contained in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy unveiled by the President in November last year.