THE long wait for the reopening of places of worship is over. This is in spite of the spike in the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. The Federal Government, had last week, taken consequential measures in the gradual easing of the lockdown across the country. This is about the third month the lockdown has been in place in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The latest guidelines were the outcome of the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. The report has, among other things, given banks, offices, churches and mosques the nod to resume full operations based on prescribed conditions.

These conditions are in the main, subject to state governments’ protocols. By far, the most far-reaching measures in the guidelines relate to the re-opening of churches and mosques. The federal government, it should be recalled, had in April, banned large gatherings and ordered suspension of conventional religious activities to check the spread of the virus. Many religious leaders opposed the suspension of large gathering of church activities, saying government’s action was “unscriptural”. Government until now had insisted that it was safer for people to worship at home. It explained that the battle against COVID-19 remains a long-time battle. The new guidelines for re-opening of places of worship appear to be a big hurdle, a choice between what is necessary and desirable, and a possible catastrophe, if ignored. We are now in a delicate balancing act.

Contained in the Federal Government’s released guidelines include that there must be attendance register for churches and mosques, running water, sanitizers at entry and exit points, no social gathering, no banters after service, among other measures. Many states have issued their own guidelines in line with their own peculiarities and exigencies, but such guidelines must not depart from the guidelines released by the Federal Government. These are, undoubtedly, desirable measures, necessary for contact tracing to contain the pandemic.

As the National Coordinator of the PTF on Covid -19, Dr. Sani Aliyu said during one of its briefings last week, the measures were taken in view of the widespread community transmission of the virus. He stated that it has become imperative that places of worship operate in a safe manner to ensure the protection of public health, avoid outbreaks and safeguard the health of the vulnerable members of the population. The guidelines, he explained, have been developed by the PTF as a “minimum set of standards that have to be complied with for places of worship to safely operate nationwide”.

The guidelines, he disclosed, were developed in collaboration with the leadership of religious communities in the country and should be used as a baseline for states to allow worship centres to open fully. As Dr. Aliyu added, “it’s important to note that due to the nature of religious congregations, places of worship are particularly recognized to have a major potential for spreading Covid-19 infections among worshippers”. Therefore, places of worship that are not able to comply with the measures should not be allowed to operate by state governments.

These are genuine concerns. We are aware that governments have been under tremendous pressures from religious groups to re-open places of worship. Now, they have had their way. But, as report from Germany has shown, first week after places of worship were reopened after almost three months, there was a spike in new positive cases of the virus among churchgoers that were tested. That collaborates the fear of the PTF. Indeed, as the Chairman of the Task Force on Covid-19, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said, matter-of-factly, “utmost caution is necessary before re-opening of places of worship to avoid unwarranted consequences”.

Will his advice be heeded as many places of worship reopened last weekend, and many others to start in the coming days? The truth is that many religious people don’t believe that Covid-19 is real, despite evidence that it’s one of the worst health challenges that humankind has faced. Many Christians and Muslims believe the measures government has released are tall orders that will be difficult to be complied with.

As such, many still live in denial. Some think they are immune to infection. What happens if our churches and Mosques fail to observe the guidelines? Take Lagos for instance, where the state government has given the nod for mosques and churches to reopen, effective, June 19, and 21, respectively. Faithful of both religions will be required to conduct their services under restrictions and guidelines never before imagined. According to the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, attendance must not be more than 500 persons, no matter the capacity of the church or mosque.

It also exempts persons below 15 years, and above 65 from attending. In Abuja, the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory have unveiled strict guidelines ahead of reopening of places of worship. Same thing in Kaduna, Kwara, Kano and Benue. Other states rolling out their own measures.

In Osun, the state government says worship centres should be organised in such a way that one attendant should be “at least one metre away from the next person”. Doesn’t all of this sound pretty much like an unusual religious gatherings? Is that what the tempers of the time demand? That’s why many religious leaders have described the guidelines as “unscriptural”, inconsistent with the biblical injunction of not “forsaking the assembling of the brethren…”

Altogether, I do not see how these guidelines will be observed during Sunday church services and Jumat services every time Friday. What happens if the measures as desirable as they are, are observed in the breach?

Lagos state government has said it will send its Safety Commission to monitor the compliance with the guidelines. That will be a tough act to follow. We will see how all of this play out when the places of worship reopen in a matter of days. The lessons from that may provide the next step in containing the spread of the pandemic.