The Lagos State Police Command has recovered four vehicles in different locations of the state.

The vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked or snatched from their owners by robbers.

The police have called on their owners to come with their relevant documents to Ikotun and Ajah police divisions to claim them, warning that they would be auctioned after 21 days without claims.

The police said the vehicles at Ikotun division are one unregistered Lexus ES 330 car, a Toyota Matrix car with registration number KSF 785 EJ, a Mack tanker truck, with registration number, FKJ 14 XX, while at the Ajah division, there is a Mercedes Benz car with number plate, KTU 321 FV.