The son of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide has threatened to sue the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi over allegation that he received commission of 433million from a 4.3billion discovered in a secret account of the state government.

Ajayi had during the flag off of his governorship campaign in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state alleged that Babajide Akeredolu got commission from the money recently discovered in a secret account.

Akeredolu’s son on his verified twitter handle, said he will wait till the Deputy Governor loses his immunity before suing him.

“I am actually glad there is finally a face behind this accusation and video evidence of you mentioning my name. I can’t wait for you to lose your immunity sir. I will sue the living day light out of you sir. It will be glorious,” he tweeted.

The state House of Assembly had recently discovered the hidden account during a screening exercise conducted by the House committee on Finance and Appropriation.

The hidden account has become issue of campaign among the political parties in the state as both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) alleged that the money was kept by Akeredolu for the purpose of the coming election.

But Akeredolu denied the allegation and called for proper investigations by the state House of Assembly.