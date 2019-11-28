Southern Sun Hotel Ikoyi, Lagos has turned 10. And to mark the epochal event, the management hosted friends, clients, guests and distinguished members of the public within Lagos to a sumptuous cocktail. Speaking at the event, Mark Loxley, the General Manager, Southern Sun, expressed gratitude to the guests for attending the occasion and for their support over the years. He said their presence was a testimony of their unwavering commitment and unalloyed support for the brand as it made efforts to play key role in the hospitality sector in Nigeria. He declared, “We will also use this medium to appreciate the support of the management team, members of staff and stakeholders, whose backing has allowed the hotel to be positioned as a prominent member within the hospitality community in Lagos and has also allowed us as a business outfit to take our pride and position as a true 4-star internationally branded hotel in the Industry.”

Mark also noted that the sustained efforts in regular staff training and development has always been its core mandate in ensuring that the human capital profile within the hotel is maximized, adding this has further allowed for a great and consistent service culture to be extended to all the hotel’s guests.

He used the medium to share updates on the recent renovations embarked by the hotel across its rooms in upgrading its fittings, rugs and other facilities which were all sourced by local vendors in promoting local trade and ensuring that guests have a memorable experience during their stay. Also speaking at the occasion, Director, Southern Sun Ikoyi, Ernest Orji, recalled the unique opportunity afforded him in playing a role in reviving the then decrepit Ikoyi Hotel and the transformation into the new Southern Sun Ikoyi, forged by the strategic partnership with the Tsogo Sun Hotels. Ernest Orji used the medium to appreciate the highly esteemed customers of the hotel, who through their patronage and positive reviews have ensured that Southern Sun Ikoyi has remained a choice destination and most especially, the fantastic staff and their work ethics, which has consistently kept the hotel in the forefront amongst the other hotels in Lagos.

Previously known as the “Old Ikoyi Hotel” until 2009, Southern Sun Ikoyi changed the dynamics of hospitality standards within Nigeria through its consistency in maintaining and delivering exceptional services through its staff imbued with a penchant for maintaining high standards in all departments. Today, Southern Sun Ikoyi is revered as the leading lodging for business and relaxation offerings in Nigeria. Its exceptional culinary and hospitality offerings have won numerous local and international accolades for the hotel, including Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence 2018, 2010 -2015, Top 100 Travel companies in West Africa 2016, Top 50 Restaurants in West Africa 2016, Traveler’s Choice Award 2011-2017, West African Tourism Hospitality Awards ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant 2012, International Hotel Awards UK ‘Best Hotel Nigeria 2013/2014 African Region, International Hotel Awards, UK and “Best Hotel in Africa 2012/2013.