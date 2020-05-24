The Enugu State government in a bid to encourage the laudable vision of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) towards the diversification of the state’s economy for job creation and exploration of the non-oil sectors for the sustenance of the state’s development agenda, yesterday, donated a vehicle to the organization to enable it discharge its duties more efficiently.

Presenting the vehicle to the Chamber at the Government House, Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, disclosed that “this donation is to assist your esteemed organization to execute your daily activities bearing in mind the importance of your engagements to the economic growth of our dear state”.

The deputy governor noted that ECCIMA since its inception has been partnering the state government in so many ways, stressing that the government is interested in the diversification of the economy to create the needed opportunity for non-oil sectors to thrive in the state, “especially now that oil has become volatile in the international market”.

According to her, “ECCIMA has been a worthy partner in the development of our state’s economy and this is why the state government deemed it necessary to provide you people with this brand new bus to aid your services in the state”.

In his remark, the Vice President of ECCIMA, Dr Jasper Nduagwuike, who received the vehicle on behalf of the president, described Governor Ugwuanyi’s gesture as a welcome development geared towards the full realization of the Chamber’s vision for the state.

Dr. Nduagwuike, who said that the donation was a thing of joy, noted that the organization had made the request for a bus to successive administrations, but to no avail.

He, therefore, expressed delight that “Governor Ugwuanyi is the one who provided the vehicle”, saying: “This means that the governor is very much interested in the diversification of the state’s economy for its inherent benefit to the people of Enugu State”.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya joined the deputy governor in the presentation of the vehicle.