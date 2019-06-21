All is now set for the kick off of the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today in Egypt. The host country which is in Group A along with Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo would play against Zimbabwe in the opening match at the 74,100 capacity Cairo International Stadium. The continental football showpiece which runs from June 21 to July 19 will hold in six venues across the North African country. Nigeria is in Group B along with Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.

This year’s edition of the AFCON will feature 24 teams for the first time. This is an expansion of the 16 teams-format of the previous editions. In Group C are Kenya, Tanzania, Algeria and Senegal. Group D has Namibia, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Morocco while Angola, Mauritania, Mali and Tunisia are in Group E. Group F has Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana and Cameroon.

The stage is set perhaps for the most spectacular festival of African football. It is the first time the expanded format of the competition would be used. The competition which was earlier scheduled to hold in Cameroon was later shifted to Egypt due to some reasons.

The prize money for the competition has also been increased. This will definitely serve as an added motivation for the competing teams. The winners would pocket $4.5million while the runners-up take $2.5million. The semi-finalists will get $2million and the quarter-finalists, $800,000.

Beyond the rewards, it is going to be an exciting tournament and the world will witness in the next one month the best of African football. Without doubt, African football has come of age and this AFCON will feature some of the best football stars from the continent.

The football stars to watch in the tournament include Saido Mane of Senegal, Mo Sallah of Egypt, the Ayew brothers of Ghana, Mehdi Benatia of Morocco and John Mikel Obi of Nigeria. These stars are primed to light up the skies of Cairo and other venues of the competition with their sterling performances.

It is good that Nigeria is participating in this year’s edition of the AFCON, having missed out in the last two successive editions. It was no doubt, a very painful experience for the numerous fans of the Super Eagles and many passionate football followers who watched those competitions without their favourite team.

The Super Eagles are poised this time around to banish such sad memories. With the arrival of a new technical crew led by Gernot Rohr, things have changed for the better with the country participating in the 2018 Russia World Cup and qualifying top of her group for this AFCON.

We have no reason to doubt the ability of the Super Eagles to do the country proud at the competition, having last won it in 2013. The team had also won the two previous editions of the competition in 1980 and 1994, respectively. Nigeria, currently ranked third on the continent, is indeed a giant of African football, given our past exploits in the game both on the continent and in the world. The Super Eagles should not underrate any team in the competition. Any team can win the trophy. Therefore, they must approach every game with great zeal and passion.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must ensure the welfare of the players and their handlers while the competition lasts. Their allowances and bonuses should be duly paid. We expect the best from the team. Good enough, the President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has urged the team to add Egypt 2019 as the nation’s fourth title. Therefore, let the Super Eagles bring home the trophy.