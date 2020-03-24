The Defence Media Operations, said military operations in the ongoing counter insurgency war has killed scores of terrorists and recovered several weapons including gun trucks at Gorigi in the Allagarno Forest general area of Borno State.

The soldiers sent the terrorists to their graves during a clearance operation conducted along the Allagarno forest axis, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation, “Operation AYISO TAMONUMA”.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have dealt another crippling blow on Boko Haram terrorists in the North East area of Borno State on March 23 .The routing occurred when the land component of Lafiya Dole ,conducting clearance operations along the Allagarno Forest axis, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation.

Accordingly, air assets, including an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and fighter jets, were immediately scrambled to provide close air support to the troops. While the ISR platform provided situational awareness to the troops, the fighter jets engaged the BHTs, immobilizing a gun truck and neutralising some of the terrorists. Some others, who attempted to beat a hasty retreat, were mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks. The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation”.

Also, the Defence headquarters (DHQ), said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from bandits who have been terrorising the people of Odogoke, and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Onyuke, in a statement said: “Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE carried out cordon and search operation in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu LGA of Benue State to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes on March 23.

“During the operation, the bandits fled from the area abandoning their weapons.

“Items recovered from the two settlements include one double barrel gun, 19 locally made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for Pump Action Rifle among others.

“Normalcy has returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm. Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby encourages the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive”.