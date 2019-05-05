There was wailing and agony at the weekend as a Tipper loaded with sand rammed into traders along the road at the popular Nkwo Umuezeala market in Ehime Mbano council crushing seven of the traders to death and nine motorcycles with several others severely injured.

Sunday Sun gathered that the driver of the Tipper identified as Ifeanyi, a native of Mgbam in Agbaja community was coming from a sand mining site at Isiala Mbano where he had loaded his tipper.

It was learnt that while on his way to deliver the sand at a building site at Umuezeala – Ama which was the Nkwo Umuezeala Market day ,the accident occurred as the driver tried to avoid hitting a commercial bus and in the process lost control of the vehicle which had skid off the road and rammed into the traders selling their wares beside the road .

Seven of the traders were instantly crushed to death and nine motorcycles destroyed.

The scene of the accident was littered with the mangled body parts of the victims.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tipper, Ifeanyi was apprehended by an angry mob and is being detained at the Ehime Mbano Police Divison.