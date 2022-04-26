By Bright Ekwueme

The great scholar, Professor Appadoria in his classical book on political science, titled, ‘’Substance of Politics,’’ while trying to define politics, posed a question. He asked, ‘’What is politics?’’ As an authority he also answered the question. He said that, ‘’Politics is the struggle for power.’’ He then went further to ask why people struggle for power and he answered that it was for the distribution of scarce resources. That means that at every point in time, there are competing needs of the people and only persons who are skilled and competent should be entrusted with leadership in any given situation. In other words the electorate should be mindful of choosing only people that would cater to their welfare when they are elected into office or in power. Otherwise the distribution of scare resources would be done in such an inefficient manner that the people would be at the receiving end of the leaders.

That being the case, leadership recruitment has become a key issue not only for corporate organisations around the world but also in countries and election of their political leaders. Many experts have agreed that it is the aggregate failure of leadership that has kept many countries backward while others with good leaders march ahead to accomplish greatness to the benefit of its citizens. Often Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore and Nelson Mandela are mentioned as examples of good leaders.

Therefore recently there was jubilation in Enugu State when Ugwu declared his intention to contest for the Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency of the Nigerian House of Representatives in the 2023 elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The trending and exciting story by market women, students, tricycle riders, okada riders, youths, artisans, elders, clergy, professionals and people from all walks of life in the constituency is the hope that Ugwu’s candidacy brings as a breath of fresh air as the people demand for a change in the current representation of the constituency. Okeagu Ndigbo as Ugwu is fondly called by his traditional title is a man with outstanding academic credentials, sterling leadership qualities, humane and philanthropic disposition as he remains one of the most accessible personalities in his constituency. It is on record that he played key roles in his constituency to ensure the electoral victory of not only Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi but also Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other candidates in the past. In other words he has been a good party loyalist, political apprentice, and time for his settlement has come.

Ugwu holds a first degree in English studies, a masters degree in history and international studies, and a PhD in petroleum economics. With his energy, charisma and youthful looks people are always pleasantly surprised about the achievements and track record of this humble and unassuming home boy who was born in 1970 in Uwani, Nkofi village, Edem Ani in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State and had his primary school education there.

He has been a Director African and Caribbean Business Council in charge of Northern, Eastern and West African Regions, Director of the London-based Project For Human Development, a non governmental organisation with a branch in Nigeria. He has also been Manager with Credit Control Management Fund based in London and held other positions of high responsibilities too numerous to mention.

He is also involved in high end property development. A grassroots mobilizer, from his antecedents and pronouncements, every one in his constituency knows that when elected, his focus would be accessibility, efficient and responsive representation, rural and urban infrastructural development, communal peace building and security, educational development support, women and youth empowerment.

In his own words, ‘’Governance is like all other facets of leadership is not a tea party but a sacred responsibility with many dimensions. The dearth of visionary, committed and selfless political leadership in Nigeria has never been more glaring. With constricting national economy, excruciating poverty with palpable despair amid an avalanche of social and security woes, it is high time we projected only our very best to the position of leadership; men and women of wisdom, vast knowledge, discernment, clear conscience and sound discretion. We need a fresh vision, a new dynamic approach to governance. It’s the only way we can guarantee the future we earnestly yearn for ourselves and for our children.’’ Looking at his pedigree, Ugwu is that type of leader that our people have been yearning for. As a matter of fact, it took a lot of persuasion to get him to accept to run for office because the people insisted that there was a need for a paradigm shift in the politics of our area.

Now that he has stepped out in the interest of our people, we are praying that those who control the levers of power should pander to the wishes of the people by allowing him emerge victorious at the primaries. There is no doubt that once this is done, his popularity and contributions to the lives of the people would speak eloquently for him to emerge victorious at the main polls or general elections. He would also be an invaluable asset to other contestants for president, governor, senate and house of assembly and PDP as a whole. As one old woman said recently in Igbo, ‘’Obu Dr Ben ka anyi ma.’’ In other words, it is Dr Ben that we know or we want to represent us.

As Amb. Dr Ben Chika Ugwu, the new face, voice and conscience of his beloved Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency of Enugu State begins his March to the National Assembly, one can only call on all stakeholders in the state to give him the necessary support he truly deserves. He is our son in whom we are well pleased.

Ekwueme, a political scientist, is from Enugu State