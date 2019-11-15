Veteran actor, Bob Manuel Udokwu has just been appointed brand ambassador for Africa by UNIPROS Solutions, a US-based IT firm.

The outfit recently launched its software designed to ease the bottlenecks associated with successfully running small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the company’s representative in Nigeria, Dr. Prospect Mlemchukwu, the software would help entrepreneurs including multinationals, banks, supermarkets, hospitals, schools, service centers and other top brands in record keeping, inventory taking, accounting and auditing with an amazing ease.

“With UNIPROS, your business is safe,” he said. “For instance, before the start of business day, the software take record and after the close of business, the software take record, thus as an employer, you can measure efficiency and productivity of your employees from your system or tab anywhere you are.

“Also, if you run a supermarket, you can record all your supplies through UNIPROS; so by the time half of the products are sold out, all you need to do is to use the software to calculate the number of products sold and multiply by the amount it goes for. Any minus from expected profit means your employees have questions to answer.”

Speaking, Udokwu expressed delight saying “he is happy not just about the deal, but also about an opportunity to provide solutions to businesses in Nigeria as well as Africa.

I became more ecstatic about becoming part of the family when I found out that UNIPROS meant so well for a Nigerian business owners. The software is simply a business made easy software, from small business to medium scale business, the service got you covered.”