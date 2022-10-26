Randy Waldrum believes nine-time African champions Nigeria can pull through a tough Group B of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year if they continue on the tangent of regular top grade friendly matches and camping programmes.

“I have mixed feelings because it is a difficult group. Host nations are almost always difficult to play, and more than that, Australia is a fantastic team. Also, we have the Olympic champions, Canada, in our group. We played the Canadians recently in two friendly matches and I know they are highly motivated for the World Cup.

“I know some of Canada’s players very well. Then, we have the Republic of Ireland. It is a tough group but I think it is the same with most of the groups. It is the FIFA World Cup so you are bound to play the strongest teams. All the groups are difficult and you know, there are so many good teams these days: that is where we are and it is a great thing for the women’s game.”

The American insists that the Super Falcons have the talent, guts and ambition to cause a storm at the finals scheduled for nine cities across Australia and New Zealand 20th July – 20th August next year.

“We have, no doubt, the talent to survive in this group. We just need adequate preparations such as the regular friendly matches during international breaks, and then the training camps. The girls are ambitious; they want to give their best at the World Cup. I trust that they will make Nigeria proud.”

The Super Falcons are in Group B of the finals with Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada. In two friendly matches in April this year, Nigeria lost one and drew one against the Olympic champions.