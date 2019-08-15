The sponsors of the annual women Basketball League, Zenith Bank has congratulated the women national team, D’Tigress for picking quarterfinal ticket at the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket championship taking place in Dakar, Senegal.

D’Tigress whipped Tunisia 75-26 in the group’s opening match and also in the second match, the 2017 AfroBasket defending champions walloped Cameroon 106-39 to book a quarterfinal place in the continental basketball competition. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu said the feat achieved so far by D’Tigress was not a surprise.

“We are aware that our girls are the best in Africa. We congratulate the team for getting this far, but it is obvious that the tournament is just beginning for top teams like Nigeria.

“The higher you go, the tougher it gets and so, we expect D’Tigress to double their efforts in the final stages so that the trophy will come back to Nigeria.