The TuruUgoLota Progress Tour concert held recently at Shoprite, Asaba, Delta State surpassed the expectations of fun seekers as Afropop star, Flavour Nabania and other artistes thrilled to no end.

Indeed, Life beer consumers and lovers of highlife music had an unforgettable experience at the show, as they revelled in the electrifying performances provided by Flavour, Queen Theresa Onuorah, Franky DJ POP, Jerico and others.

The audience was also thrilled to a talent hunt competition. Out of the 10 contestants, Young Incredible, POPE and Whispa emerged winners and smiled home with N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Speaking, Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, said, “Life continental lager beer has grown to be a dominant beer brand in Nigeria while maintaining a unique cultural identity that resonates with its consumers. The brand has always been very close to its root and its people. With this TuruUgoLota Progress Tour Concert, we have taken steps to further deepen this connection. We realise how much it means for the people of Enugu to be able to celebrate with friends and family, and we wanted to be part of that experience for our loyal consumers.”

She stated further: “Life Continental Lager Beer is all about giving its consumers a celebratory experience that will not only resonate with them but also be equally memorable, and the Progress Tour is another way that Life Continental Lager Beer has been bringing joy and unforgettable experience to Nigerians.”