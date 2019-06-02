The 6th edition of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards will hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Organisers announced that the ceremony will begin after the Nigeria-Zimbabwe International Friendly scheduled to hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Speaking in Lagos, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, said organizers have concluded plans to host all nominees, the media, and football stakeholders, including top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) bigwigs.

“The award ceremony will spotlight top Super Eagles members, other footballers, coaches, referees, football journalists and other stakeholders who were voted as winners by our voters spread across the 36 states of the country,” Phillips said. At the 6th award ceremony, winners will be announced in all 20 categories.

Guests at the ceremony and football fans world over would be eager to know who among Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi will emerge King of the pitch, which is the awards version of the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Interestingly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta State are among nominees for the Football Friendly Governor Award and award for the state with the Best Grassroots Football Development Award, respectively.

“The voting process of the Nigeria Pitch Awards is coordinated entirely by SIAO Partners, Nigeria’s foremost accounting firm. Like all lovers of football in Nigeria, we eagerly await the results from the accounting firm at the award ceremony in Asaba,” Philips concluded The award ceremony will be anchored by Stephanie Isuma, aka ‘Calabar Chic’. The event will kick off at 7p.m with red carpet appearances and interviews, while the award proper will commence at 8p.m at the Golden Tulip Hotel on Maryam Babangida Way, Asaba.