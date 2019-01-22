Asaba, the capital of Delta State, is already agog as the Anioma community prepares to honour its fallen leader and business mogul, Chief Sonny Iwedike Odogwu.

Odogwu, publisher of the defunct The Post Express and chairman of SIO Group Limited, died on November 5, 2018, at the age of 87.

According to Emma Okocha, chairman of the organising committee of the Sonny Odogwu’s burial, following the release of Odogwu’s final burial rites by the family, “the Ide Ahaba day of tribute has been accommodated in the Asaba funeral programme.”

He said there would be a “Day of Tribute,” for Odogwu, where people would have the opportunity to talk about the late businessmen.

“We have Chief Philip Asiodu, who grew up with him, in Calabar; former Minister of Health, Dr. Tim Menakaya, who was a student when Ide got married in Rome 1953, and the octogenarian world renowned professor of sculptor, Demas Nwoko, who is going to speak about the Ide’s villa.

“Professor Nwali, Odogwu’s authorised biographer, is already in Asaba and his presentation, which was not allowed in the Lagos celebration of his life, would be given enough time,” he said.