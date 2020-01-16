Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has announced the commencement of direct flights from Asaba Airport to Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement yesterday, said Aero Contractors will commence flights from the airport to Kano on January 20.

Aniagwu noted that the Asaba to Kano flight is slated for 9.50am on Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

He said the growing business activities in the airport was due to huge investments made by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration to upgrade the airport.

“As part of the upgrade of the airport, the administration has concluded the lightings and is about concluding the final processes that will lead to the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

“It would be recalled that the last quarter of 2019, AZMAN Air commenced operations at the airport and since then sustained daily return flights from Asaba to Abuja and also Asaba to Lagos.

“I therefore urge air travellers and Deltans to take advantage of the innovations and opportunities from the airport to enjoy world-class air transport services to their various destinations,” Aniagwu said.”