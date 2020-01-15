Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has announced the commencement of direct flights from Asaba Airport to Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, on Wednesday said Aero Contractors will commence flights from the airport to Kano on January 20.

Aniagwu noted that the Asaba to Kano flight is slated for 9.50am Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

He noted that the growing business activities at the airport was as a result of the huge investments made by the Okowa administration to upgrade the airport.

“As part of the upgrade of the airport, the administration has concluded the airfield lightings and is about concluding the final processes that will lead to the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

“It would be recalled that the last quarter of 2019, AZMAN Air commenced operations at the airport and since then has sustained daily return flights from Asaba to Abuja and also Asaba to Lagos.

“I, therefore urge air travellers and Deltans to take full advantage of the innovations and opportunities from the airport to enjoy world-class air transport services to their various destinations,” Aniagwu stated.