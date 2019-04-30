DELTA State Government on Monday assured the flying public that operations at Asaba Airport will not be shut by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), insisting the airport was not indebted to the regulatory authority. Project Director of Asaba Airport, Austin Ayemidejor made this known following enquiries on measures being taken by the state government to avert the shut down of the airport by FAAN

Ayemidejor said “Asaba Airport is not to be shut down. We have settled with FAAN,” adding that all the conditions have been met, and that services will continue to be offered unhindered. FAAN had threatened to shut down its services in nine airport across the country including Asaba Airport if operators of the affected airports fail to clear up backlog of debts for services rendered on or before April 30, 2019. In a circular issued by FAAN’s Credit Control Department gave the latest ultimatum after an earlier one was not heeded by the airports.