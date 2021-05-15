From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Nsukka Platform Asaba has urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to ensure the establishment of a viable campus of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in Enugu North Senatorial District before the end of his administration in 2023.

Nsukka Platform Asaba is a socio-cultural organization of professionals from Enugu north, working and living in Asaba and it’s environs in Delta.

Governor Ugwuanyi is also from the senatorial district.

Addressing journalists on Saturday in Asaba, the group said establishing the campus which already has the approval of the State Executive Council and the state House of Assembly, would be an enduring legacy of the administration.

Chairman of the platform, Dr. Ejike Obeta who spoke, added that the project would be appreciated by every Enugu State citizen that believes in equality and fairness.

Commending Ugwuanyi for his achievements so far, Obeta said the group was however disappointed that the governor was yet to set machinery in motion for the establishment of ESUT campus in Nsukka zone after securing the necessary approvals.

“This approval and the law backing it entail the relocation of the university’s faculties of Medical Sciences, Social Sciences and Agriculture to the zone.

“We are demanding the establishment of a viable campus of ESUT in the zone with all the proposed departments and faculties.

“We request the governor, as the Visitor to the university, to ensure the commencement of academic activities on the campus before his tenure ends in 2023.

“This project, no doubt, will be one of his legacies and will be appreciated by every Enugu State citizen that believes in equality and fairness,” he said.

Saying that previous governors attracted more developmental projects to their zones of origin, Obeta implored the present governor to do more to open up Nsukka zone for unhindered economic activities.

“Consequently, we demand that the Nsukka-Adani road be reconstructed to link up the state with Anambra State.

“This will surely reduce the long hours of travelling from Nsukka to Onitsha, through the dilapidated Opi-Ninth Mile-Onitsha expressway.

“We look up to the Ugwuanyi’s administration to initiate moves that will make the Federal Government see the urgent need to reconstruct the Ninth Mile-Opi portion of the Makurdi-Ninth Mile expressway which is now a death trap.

“We also call on the state government to construct rural roads to connect communities and local government areas in the entire zone, especially in Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local government areas.

“It is unfortunate that the road that trasverses Ibagwa-Aka, Itchi, Unadu and Alor-Agu communities in Igbo-Eze South which is so critical to the development of the area still remains in a sorry state.

“The construction of the road will not only open up the area but link up that part of Enugu State with Kogi State. We appeal that the state government resume work on the road and complete it,” Obeta noted.