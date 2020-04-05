Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Orthodox churches in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday, ignored the public commemoration of Palm Sunday as the worship centres were shut in deference to the lockdown directive of the state government as part of efforts to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, branches of Pentecostal churches on major roads of the metropolis were closed to worshippers in compliance with the order.

However, few churches located within the streets and out of the prying eyes of security operatives deployed to enforce the order, held short services with a handful of worshippers of less than 20 in most instances.

As at the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed if anyone was arrested for flouting the lockdown order by conducting church services.

Meanwhile, the state government has commended the people for complying with the stay-at-home order in connection with COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement, acknowledged that residents of the state had displayed strong loyalty and dedication to the ideals of patriotism.

Aniagwu thanked the people for their support and cooperation, adding that the lockdown was paying off as the state was yet to record any confirmed case of the global scourge.

“We thank our religious and opinion leaders for their support in educating our people on the need to comply in the overall interest of all ,” he said.

“Let us not take the grace of God for granted by still taking actions that will jeopardise the gains of our staying-at-home.

“We say this with faith believing that at the end of the 14 days, we will be able to come out and beat our chest that we contributed our quota in ensuring the virus did not get to our state,” the government said in the statement.