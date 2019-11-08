Asaba Development Union (ADU) has disclosed plans to reward natives of the town who have attained the age of 80 and above.

ABU President General worldwide, Epiphany Azinge, told newsmen in Asaba that the union will commence the entitlements next month during the maiden edition of Asaba Day.

Azinge, who was flanked by members of his executive, said the hosting of the senior citizens at the Ogwa-Uku is one of the activities slated for the economic, social and cultural extravaganza.

He said Asaba is lucky to have number of people blessed with longevity, adding that over 50 of them will be on parade for the entitlements by December.

According to him, the Asaba Day will feature other events, including public lecture, security summit, awards and luncheon for deserving Nigerians and hosting of public office holders of Asaba extraction.

Other events for the three-day ceremony are cultural parade, musical fiesta, road show, pilgrimage to the palace of Asagba of Asaba, cooking competition, exhibition of art works and other side attractions.

Azinge said like the Calabar Carnival, the Asaba Day will boost local economy and empower the people in preparation for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“It is not purely a social extravaganza, so many messages will flow in the process. It will be a collateral flow in terms of economy, social life and political and cultural history of our people.”