Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Plans by the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State to give mass burial to over 50 corpses purportedly abandoned at the morgue of the hospital have been uncovered.

The decision, it was discovered, was taken to decongest the 100-capacity mortuary to create spaces for fresh corpses.

Majority of the abandoned corpses, it was learnt, were allegedly deposited by authorities of Oshimili South Local Government Area, and purportedly abandoned there.

Hospital sources claimed that the local council authorities have consistently thwarted efforts by the hospital management to establish a cordial working relationship with the council, particularly on the issue of indiscriminate dumping of corpses at the morgue.

The sources noted that the option of a mass burial was being considered after all efforts to dialogue with the local government authority on the way forward failed.

“Series of official letters and text messages to the local government by the management of the hospital were also ignored.

“Hospital management is particularly disturbed by the long silence of the local government authority on the issue in spite of all the polite approaches the hospital had made to address the issue,” a source said.