Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen have again struck in Asaba, Delta State, where they killed a night guard before removing a Jubaili power generating plant at the Airtel network mast along Agric Road in the metropolis.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, is the third in the series of murder of night guards and subsequent removal of power plants from different locations in Asaba.

About three weeks ago, the guard at the State High Court complex in GRA was found in the pool of his blood when workers resumed in the morning.

The high court guard had been murdered the previous night by marauding gunmen who made away with the power generating plant.

A major fashion design outfit along DLA Road was at the receiving end of the night marauders, as they attacked the security guard, tied him up and made away with the power generating plant.

The latest incident, Sunday Sun gathered, occurred last Friday night when the hoodlums stormed the site of the mast and inflicted machete injuries of the night guard.

The local security guard was found in the pool of his blood at dawn by neighbours who raised and later called the police to remove the mangled body.

Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Asaba.

Onovwakpoyeya said the natter was being investigated, and the long arm of the law would soon catch up with the fleeing miscreants.