From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien has announced the immediate suspension of all ties between the people of Asaba and authorities of Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

Besides, the first class monarch announced the immediate repossession of all properties belonging to Asaba community currently being used by the council either as source of revenue or enhancement of its administrative process.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Secretary to the Palace of Asagba of Asaba, Chief Patrick Ndili said the decision to severe ties with the council was reached at the meeting of Asagba-in-Council due to the continued non-remittance of the 5% monthly stipends for traditional rulers in the locality by the council.

Ndili who was flanked by other palace chiefs said the Asagba had written to demand the release of the stipends which the council stopped paying since June, 2019.

The Ihonor of Asaba said the community shall henceforth repossess the popular Ogbeogonogo Modern Market, Oshimili Arcade, Ogbeolie Market, the Council Quarters, Asagba Market and a host of other economically viable platforms from the council.

“That the Asaba community shall henceforth take over the performance of all duties assigned to the local government council is refuse disposal, clearing of drainages etc within the Asaba town.

“That no business or property owned or operating within Asaba shall pay any form of revenue levied by the Oshimili South Local Government Council,” Ndili said while reading the resolutions.

He added that the immediate “suspension of all collaborations whether customary, political, administrative and social between local government council and Asaba community.

“To this end, all bonafide Asaba sons and daughters shall cease forthwith from attending any meeting, ceremony, function and events organised by the Oshimili South Local Government Council.”

Although, the chairman of the council, Kelvin Ezenyili could not be reached for his reaction, a source close to him said the issue of non-remittance of 5% to traditional rulers has been on before he came on board in March this year, adding that the matter was a subject of litigation in the court.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.