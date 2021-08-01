From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, has announced an immediate suspension of ties between the people of Asaba and the authorities of Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

This is even as the first class monarch announced the immediate repossession of all properties belonging to Asaba community currently being used by the council either as source of revenue or enhancement of its administrative process.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Secretary to the Palace of Asagba of Asaba, Chief Patrick Ndili, said the decision to severe ties with the council was reached at the meeting of Asagba-in-Council due to the continued non-remittance of the five percent monthly stipends for traditional rulers in the locality by the council.

Ndili who was flanked by other palace chiefs said the Asagba had written for the release of the stipends which the council had stopped paying since June 2019.

The Ihonor of Asaba said the community shall henceforth repossess the popular Ogbeogonogo Modern Market, Oshimili Arcade, Ogbeolie Market, the Council Quarters, Asagba Market and a host of other economically viable platforms from the council.

The resolution reads in part: “That the Asaba community shall henceforth take over the performance of all duties assigned to the local government council is refuse disposal, clearing of drainages etc within the Asaba town.”

