The Cinderella run of the Asabatex FC in the Delta FA competition came to a sad end on wednesday, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

After unbelievable, suicidal performances against top , professional sides playng a in the League, Asabatex FC fate going into the next round was decided long before this match as the referees, with great audacity unprofessionally mishandled the match. In a space of 15 minutes into the second half, a penalty was awarded to the Delta Force, but the Asabatex underdogs leveled up the scores five minutes later, the ample fans, the security and the law inforcement officers rose to salute the beauty of goal. The tournament’s leading goal scorer, Jude Othuke had displaced the entire Delta Force defense, sold the oncoming goalie his own dummy to find the far corner.

The referee, to the chagrin of the crowd immediately awarded a disputed free kick to Delta Force near the Asabatex FC eighteen. That free kick resulted to another goal and just as Asabatex were going to cancel the difference the referee issued a red card to Asabatex’s Tony Maduabrochukwu! That was too much and the fans descended into the pitch. If not for the discipline of the adminisrator of the Asabatex team, Prof Emma Okocha in conjunction with coach Blankson, the fans were not going to leave the pitch. Just 10 minutes to full time another controversial penalty was awarded to Delta Force FC to consolidate their win and qualification into the finals.

After the final whistle, Administrator Asabatex FC and former Diractor Delta State Sports regretted the official conspiracy and unprofessional handling of such an important match. He querried.