Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Hon. Pat Asadu, a lawmaker representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South in the House of Representatives, has facilitated the training of 200 youths and women in the agriculture value chain.

In a remark on Saturday in Nsukka during the one-day training, Mr Edward Isiwu, a Development Consultant who is a consultant to Asadu on Empowerment matters, said the training was to empower people in the constituency.

Isiwu said the objective of the empowerment training was to help youths and women in the area to be self-employed as well as increase their sources of income.

“The training is organised by Asadu to empower youths and women in the constituency on agricultural value chain, how to rear fish and how to manage business,” he stated.

“This one-day training is happening simultaneously with 100 people participating in Nsukka LGA and 100 in Igboezesouth LGA.

“They are not only trained on how to rear fish but also how to manage their business,” he said.

“After this training, participants will be provided with start-up capital by Asadu so as to enable them start the business in which they have been trained,” Isiwu said.

The consultant disclosed that the beneficiaries would be monitored to ensure they made judicious use of the funds.

Mr Chibuzo Crownwell, Executive Director, Youth Education and Civic Responsibilities, one of the resource persons at the training, advised participants to ensure that the water they would use to rear fish is not acidic and salty to avoid sudden death of their fingerlings.

“Many fish farmers have counted losses because they use acidic or salty water on fingerlings,” he said.

“The water you will use to rear your fish must be checked by an expert to ensure it is within accepted temperature to ensure the survival of your fish.

“The pond you are using to rear fish must be protected to avoid being tampered with by thieves or attacked by animals,” he added.

He explained that starting a fish farming does not require millions in investment, but with a little amount of money and sound management, the business could grow into a million naira enterprise.

“Fish business is very lucrative business because people eat fish everyday and is always in high demand in hotels and drinking joints,” he said.

Crownwell commended Asadu for empowering his constituents, as he urged participants to take the training seriously as such an opportunity is rare.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka local government area commended Asadu for the endeavour, noting that it is better to teach a man how to fish than to give him fish everyday.

“I am happy participants paid serious attention throughout the training, which shows they will put into use all they have learnt,” he said.

“I commend Asadu who has been empowering people from his constituency regularly.

“Recently, 100 people were trained on cassava processing, and today 200 youths and women are trained on fish farming.

“To me, this is what is called effective representation and having the interest of his people at heart,” he said.

Participants speaking with Sunday Sun thanked Asadu for the training, promising to put to good use their newly acquired knowledge and skills.