By Vincent Kalu

Chairman of the Biafra De Facto Customary Government, Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has condemned, what he described as, ‘unprepared war and violence’ being unleashed and imposed on Biafraland and her people by some vested interests with obvious sinister motives.

A press statement signed by the group’s Head of Information and Communication, Uche Okafor Mefor, reinstated that its struggle for actualisation of Biafra was anchored on non- violence.

The statement reads: “We are not prepared for war, are not at war with the Nigerian state and until we meet and agree on a collective, but not unilateral policy change in that direction, that position remains same and unaltered.

“A situation where our gallant young men who we know of their genuine and unquestionable commitment to the Biafran struggle are unnecessarily being wasted is unacceptable.

“Whatever is putting these our youths in harm’s way must be discouraged henceforth.

“The pertinent question for all concerned is this: Of what value is it, or better still, what advantage does it add to the struggle and to us as Biafrans to prematurely risk and endanger the lives of our young men of valour, whom we know are vital for the sustenance of the Biafran struggle?

“We, therefore, reiterate that we do not in the circumstance endorse the destruction or burning of police stations and other infrastructures or the killing of our fellow Biafrans in uniform, public officials, and our elders.