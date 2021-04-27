From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of Biafra De Facto Customary Government, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has warned those behind recent attacks in Igboland to desist from their actions.

Dokubo in a statement by Head of Information and Communication of the group, Uche Mefor, said the spate of violence, killings and destruction of property in the zone could degenerate into a war which Ndigbo was not prepared for. He said those fanning the embers of war in the zone were doing so with ulterior motives and bad intention. He also restated the group’s resolve to actualise Biafra without violence.

“The Biafra De Facto Customary Government condemns in no uncertain terms the unprepared war and violence being unleashed and imposed on Biafra land and her people by some vested interests with obvious sinister motives. We condemn in its entirety the associated wanton destruction of properties and systematic elimination of lives of Biafran youths in different parts of Biafraland. We reassert that our struggle for the restoration of Biafra is anchored on non-violence, we are not prepared for war, are not at war with the Nigerian state and until we meet and agree on a collective but not unilateral policy change in that direction, that position remains same and unaltered.

“A situation where our gallant young men who we know of their genuine and unquestionable commitment to the Biafran struggle are unnecessarily being wasted is unacceptable. Whatever is putting these youths on harm’s way must be discouraged henceforth. We reiterate that we do not in the circumstance endorse the destruction or burning of police stations and other infrastructures or the killing of our fellow Biafrans in uniform, public officials, and our elders.”