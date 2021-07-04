From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Defacto Customary Government of Asari Dokubo has broken its silence on the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, calling on the Federal Government to adhere strictly to the rule of law in handling the IPOB leader.

In a statement released by the Head of Communication of Dokubo’s group, Uche Mefor, the group noted that they are keenly observing and monitoring the proceedings within the confines of the conventional rule of law.

“Our official reliable source has it that citizen Nnamdi Kanu has been arraigned by the Nigerian authorities. The circumstances are yet to be clarified.

“The Government of Biafra reiterates that clarity, certainty and labeling of offences in the Nigerian criminal justice system remains an open question; hence must be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, the Government of Biafra is keenly monitoring the trends of this incident within the standard of the conventional rule of law.

“The Government of Biafra distinguishes her immense contribution to fundamental human rights and

present-day restoration struggle from any action of unnecessary recklessness and abetting of crimes by

internal or external individuals, state agencies or groups.

“Rule of law and justice of which much has been given with the blood of Biafrans must prevail.” Mefor stated.

