From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that formation of any new Biafra group including Asari Dokubo’s Biafra Defacto Customary Government will not detter it from carrying out its objective for Biafra restoration.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, who disclosed this in a statement to Daily Sun however added that their interest is not who formed what group but who has the interest of the Igbos at heart.

The group has also vowed to support any group genuinly fighting for the cause of Biafra as long as as they have The zeal to fight for Biafra’s freedom.

“IPOB is not interested with the formation of Biafra agitating group. Anybody can form his and her own group but one thing is certain let them maintain stand to fight for Biafra freedom and independence. IPOB will support any group genuinely formed to fight for Biafra freedom.

“We have said it time without number that anybody can form any group it likes and use it to pursue the Biafra cause. We are not against any group genuinely fighting for Biafra restoration.

“IPOB and its indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have been in the forefront of this struggle for our freedom, and nobody can controvert that. Formation of any pro-Biafra group is no threat to IPOB.”

“Rather, the coming on board of more pro-groups makes the burden of IPOB lighter. When Biafra comes eventually, the joy of the new nation will surpass whatever sacrifice made by any group.

“Biafra is for everybody not for one man, therefore IPOB is not against any group both old and newly formed group.”:Powerful said