Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leaders of communities in Anambra State operating under the aegis of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), yesterday, expressed their anger over the ‘shipment of strange persons’ from the northern part of the country to the South East geological zone.

They said it was wicked for some ‘desperate persons’ to hide some youths from the North in-between animals or goods in trucks and move them to the South East at a time the country was grappling with the COVID-19 challenges.

ASATU National President, Alex Onukwue, at a press briefing in Awka, the state capital, said the act was already generating tension and fear in the region and posing security risks to the people.

“ASATU, on behalf of all the communities of Anambra State, wishes to express our disgust and total disappointment with the ongoing wicked efforts by some desperate citizens, who engaged in the wicked acts of shipping strange persons from the northern Nigeria to the South of the country, South East inclusive.

“It is no longer news that in recent weeks, truckloads of persons who may be carriers of COVID-19 have been intercepted by security operatives in various parts of the South East- Enugu, Abia and Anambra.

“Just yesterday, a truck, with registration number MDR 148 XA, was intercepted here in Awka, loaded with no less than 33 persons from Plateau State going to Onitsha. This is completely unacceptable to Ndi Anambra and the rest of the South East and it must stop forthwith,” he said.

ASATU cautioned that if the trend was not stopped immediately, the people of Anambra State and the South East in general, would confront the situation will the seriousness it deserves.