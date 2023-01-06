By Sunday Ani

The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie has condemned the way and manner some public officials and other privileged members of the society flaunt what he described as ill-gotten wealth, while those around them wallow in abject poverty and hopelessness.

Chief Metchie, who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace and

Associate, described such conduct as an abuse of the poor and less privileged in the society.

He made the statement yesterday, while receiving an honorary doctorate award in Philanthropic Management by the Theological University College and Seminary, Abuja, an affiliate of the Wayne Park University, California, United States of America.

The decoration and issuance of certificate was conducted by the founder and chancellor of the university, His Eminence, Prince Victor Aboh, in his hometown of Umueri, Anambra State.

Prince Aboh said that Metchie, who is also the President General of Umueri community was considered for the award in appreciation of his leadership attributes, and achievements as a community leader, as well as his numerous philanthropic gestures and interventions for the less privileged, people in distress and humanity at large.

He urged him not to relent in his effort to assist those in need, as according to him, millions are wallowing in ignorance, hunger and diseases, while a few who have abundant wealth remain indifferent to the cries of the poor.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Metchie said he felt much honoured to be recognised by such a reputable institution, even as he expressed surprise that the little contributions he was making were being recognised and celebrated.

He described a situation where those appointed into office to serve the people are amassing wealth by taking what belongs to everybody to only themselves, while the rightful owners of the commonwealth are left to watch helplessly as an abuse on the rights of the poor to quality living.

Metchie, who was recently appointed and decorated as Assistant Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, said people of the world, especially the privileged and opportune, needed to come together in solidarity to wage war against hunger and deprivation.

He described as wicked and condemnable, the lust to acquire more wealth, exotic cars, houses and others by some people, while they are surrounded by the poor, destitute and the sick.

”I am not against the acquisition of wealth. It is the right of every man and woman to acquire wealth and live a good life. What is condemnable is a situation while those in authority, divert what is meant to provide basic needs of the people, electricity, good roads, medicare, affordable housing and quality education to their private coffers.

“Again, even if you acquire wealth legitimately, it is an abuse of the rights of others to embark on reckless display of affluence while there are millions of poor, destitutes, orphans, widows and others in need, without a care in the world about them. This is called indifference to the feeling of others. It is the worst form of abuse and oppression,” Chief Metchie submitted.