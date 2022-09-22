Daniel Kanu

The Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu has named the newly completed ultra modern Provost’s office after the late foremost traditional ruler of the ancient town, Eze Kanu Orji.

Provost of the institution,Dr Phillips Nto announced this at the formal dedication of the block.

Dr Nto said the building was named after Eze Kanu Orji because of the massive impact he made in the entire local government and Abia State during his long reign.

According to him, during the reign of the traditional ruler, Arochukwu in particular witnessed economic, social and cultural transformation.

He also noted that Eze Kanu Orji used his wide connection to attract amenities and leaders to the ancient town, saying it was only obvious and wise that he should be immortalized by the college.

Dr Nto also explained that although he was at the last lap of his tenure,he deemed it fit to build a befitting office for the Provost of the institution to reflect its status and influence as the largest institution in Abia North senatorial zone.

He disclosed that the former provosts of the college had been operating from make shift offices since the establishment of ASCETA 30 years ago, hence his decision to build a permanent office.

In his remarks, the Eze Oro in Arochukwu,Eze Eze Agwu commended Dr Nto for the honour done Eze Kanu Orji and prayed for more successes for him and the college.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ezema autonomous community in Ututu,Eze Solomon Nwizu expressed satisfaction with the huge transformation that has taken place in ASCETA since Dr Nto assumed office as Provost, and described him as an inspirational administrator.

The ceremony witnessed the offer of prayers by pastors and was attended by senior members of the management.