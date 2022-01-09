From Daniel Kanu

The Provost of the Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA), Dr Phillips Nto, has expressed deep appreciation to Gov Okezie ikpeazu for donating a 500kva transformer to the college.

He said the transformer will enhance teaching and learning in ASCETA as well as make the campus lively at night.

Dr Nto who gave the commendation while receiving the transformer at the college premises noted that the kind gesture of the governor has ended years of the institution depending on outsiders for public power supply.

According to him, due to the absence of a transformer, the college had been unable to operate its high tech equipment while staff have been in a hostile environment.

He said with the presence of the transformer, both staff and students would henceforth operate in a conducive environment.

The Provost, a former finance commissioner, said the donation of the transformer by the governor will boost the morale of staff who recently received 12 months salaries from Gov. Ikpeazu.

He pledged the loyalty and support of both staff and students of ASCETA to the governor, just as he assured him of improved academic quality in the institution.