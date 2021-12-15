From Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu (ASCETA), Dr Phillips Nto, has expressed deep appreciation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the payment of one-year salaries of the institution’s staff.

He said Ikpeazu has by that action saved thousands of Abia families from starvation as well as preserving the dignity of the men as breadwinners.

In a statement he issued shortly after paying the one-year salaries to staff yesterday, Dr Nto described Gov Ikpeazu as a compassionate leader who cares for the welfare of the citizens.

Nto, a former finance commissioner, said the governor’s magnanimity had manifested in various interventions that made it possible for the college to stay afloat in midst of daunting challenges.

The Provost noted that the one-year salaries paid to the staff will reinvigorate them into greater productivity.

Dr Nto pledged the loyalty and support of the management, staff and students of the college to Gov Ikpeazu.

He urged the staff to reciprocate the good gesture of the governor by being more productive and committed to their duties.

