Daniel Kanu

Provost, Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA), Dr Philip Nto, and entire management have expressed deep sadness over the demise of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Francis Otunta who died in a ghastly motor accident.

The statement by Ikechukwu Odoemelam (Registrar) on behalf of the Provost, Dr Phillips Nto, noted that the sudden death of the erudite academic is painful.

The release read in part ” We received with deep shock and sadness the sudden death of the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Francis Otunta who died in a ghastly motor accident.

” The management and the entire staff indeed still remember with nostalgia the robust relationship that existed between the University and the College particularly the affiliation of the College to the University which was birthed during his tenure as the University’s Vice-Chancellor.

” As the topmost administrator in the only Federal University in the State, Prof Otunta also ensured that he maintained a cordial relationship between the University, himself and the State Government under our Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu remained cordial throughout his stay in the State.

” It is therefore saddening that when he should be resting after contributing his quota to the development of humanity through human capacity building and academic pursuits, death came calling. “” By his death his immediate family, his community, Afikpo and the academic community of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike have lost an erudite academician and administrator.

“” We at ASCETA are conscious of the fact that a vacuum too difficult to fill has been created, however it is our prayer that the almighty God consoles all those affected by his sudden death.

“” Additionally, the College commiserates with his immediate successor and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Iwe and the entire University Community and advises that they take solace in the good legacies the University assisted their former Colleague to leave behind.

“” It is also our sincere belief that whatever relationship that existed between the two institutions will be sustained.

“” May his gentle soul find eternal rest in God”” .