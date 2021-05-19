By Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA), Dr Phillips Nto, has urged staff to evolve ways of making the institution financially self sustenance so as to lessen the burden on government.

He said state Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the establishment of two satellite campuses for the college to also assist it generate revenue.

The former finance commissioner who spoke at a solemn assembly organised for staff and students of the college, assured that the management would continue to take the welfare of the staff serious.

The Provost said the current economic situation in the country was adversely affecting government ability to fund the college fully, hence the need for the staff to be more creative and proactive on ways of keeping the institution on its feet.

According to him, part of the ways of generating revenue is by ensuring increased students enrollment as well as marketing the institution to outsiders.

Dr Nto implored the staff to be more resourceful even as management was still engaging various stakeholders on means of ameliorating their financial situation.

Earlier in his sermon, the guest preacher, Pastor Henry Wisdom, spoke on of need for the college community to have faith in God at a period like this.

Pastor Wisdom noted that the present global economic challenges would still be overcome when people have faith in God.

He prayed for God’s abundant blessings on Governor Ikpeazu and the management of the college in the days ahead.

The solemn assembly featured praise, worship and intercessory prayers for the state and the college.