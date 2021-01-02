Daniel Kanu

Staff unions at Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu, have expressed deep and unreserved appreciation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for magnanimously paying the staff three months salary arrears.

They noted that by that action, Governor Ikpeazu has confirmed that he is a sympathetic and caring father to all the staff at the employment of Abia State government.

In a joint statement in Arochukwu made available to Daily Sun, signed by the chairman of COESU, Comrade Kelvin Egesi and chairman of Senior staff Union of college of education, Comrade Frank Agoha, the unions also hailed the provost of ASCETA, Dr Phillips Nto for his transparency, dedication and accountability in paying the salaries as soon as he received same.

The unions recalled that the provost had assured them of the commitment of the Governor to clear the arrears, thus engendering hope in them.

According to the statement, by paying them three months at a ago, the Governor made them to celebrate a memorable Christmas and New year.

They stated that it was a thing of joy that Ikpeazu is rescuing the parastatals at a time that the entire system is suffering the worst form of economic inactivity.

They praised the provost for his faith in the Governor and for his tenacity in the management of the college inspite of the economic challenges.

While commending Dr Nto for the infrastructural transformation he has brought in the institution they averred that the gradual clearance of the salary arrears will certainly lift the morale of the Staff.

They assured the governor and the provost of their readiness to work assiduously to return ASCETA to its premiership position in education.

They urged all staff in the college to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by taking their work more seriously.